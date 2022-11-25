MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver.

While assisting deputies from the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department at a traffic stop near the town of Stanton, another driver on the road struck the troopers’ patrol vehicle from behind.

The patrol vehicle spun, hitting both state troopers and pinning one trooper between his vehicle and the Montcalm deputy’s vehicle.

The pinned trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening leg injuries and has since been released. The second trooper suffered back pain but was not taken to the hospital.

The driver that struck the troopers’ vehicle was not injured but was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and taken to the Montcalm County Jail.