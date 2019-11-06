Michigan State University achieves record graduation rate

East Lansing, Mich., (WLNS) – Michigan State University’s graduation rate is at an all-time high.

First-time full-time students who enrolled in MSU in 2013 had a graduation rate of 81 percent by 2019. Prior to last year, MSU’s graduation rate had fluctuated in the high 70 percent range for more than 10 years.

Breaking down the data, that means 7,918 enrolled and 6,392 graduated within six years. Another 863 students or 11 percent, transferred to a different institution and 1.5 percent remained enrolled at MSU.

“Michigan State is committed to the belief that every student we admit has the capacity to learn, thrive and graduate,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., said. “We are working on multiple levels to help students overcome barriers they might face, and know we need to continue to do better.”

Compared with nationwide statistics, the six-year graduation rate among U.S. four-year degree institutions for the 2011 cohort was 60 percent. This data from the National Center for Education Statistics is the most up-to-date info at this time, according to MSU.

Additionally, the percentage of first-time college students returning for their second fall semester, known as the persistence rate, is 91.2 percent.

According to Mark Largent, the interim associate provost for undergraduate education and dean of undergraduate studies, the persistence rate is a leading indicator of the graduation rate.

“We are seeing positive trends in both persistence rates and graduation rates that demonstrate our efforts are both raising the tide of student success and closing opportunity gaps, and there’s more work to be done,” Largent said.