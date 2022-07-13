LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Incoming freshmen should prepare for crowded dorm rooms this fall as Michigan State University plans to welcome one of its largest classes ever.

Alicia Paramo-Dionne’s son is in the class of 2026 and she said when students were asked if they’d be willing to add another person to their room her son said no. But now he and his roommate are getting another person anyway and she said it’s not fair.

With a university policy in place that requires freshmen to stay on campus, officials are packing dorm rooms to accommodate.

“We did need to create transitional housing. What that means is that there’s an additional student in a standard room,” Bethany Balks of MSU Residence Education and Housing Services said.

Balks said that the university is waiting to see who will actually be coming to campus and staying.

“Sometimes they come to campus and decide that MSU is not the best place for their success,” she said.

Alicia Paramo-Dionne’s son, Francisco is an incoming freshman and she says they’re not happy with this new arrangement.

“I’m frustrated because of the crowdedness that’s going to be in the rooms, the awkwardness. It’s not just about my son and his chosen roommate it’s about the kid that’s coming in,” Paramo-Dionne said.

She said, she feels her son was lied to.

“17-year-old boy fills out an application and chooses not to volunteer for transitional houses. Well, what do you think he thought? Cool, I’m not gonna get that. Yes life happens and arrangements need to be made but that’s because Michigan State accepted in my opinion too many people,” she said.

Paramo-Dionne also said that the students shouldn’t have to suffer because of it.

“Guess what, you’re a Big 10 institution that created a big issue. Figure it out,” she said.

With sub-variants driving new COVID-19 infections, Paramo-Dionne is also concerned about safety. But Balks said that the university is doing what it can to keep everyone safe.

“We have our COVID-19 vaccination booster requirements. That’s a key piece of information that MSU is using as they think about how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 Balks said.