Michigan State University begins winter commencement ceremonies

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Beginning today, over 2,600 students at Michigan State University will be finishing their college careers and be recognized in the university’s fall semester commencement ceremonies.

Unlike last year, this years commencement ceremonies will take place virtually.

The first commencement will begin at 10:00 am this morning with Todd Penegor, president and CEO of Wendy`s and former MSU alumni, speaking to graduates earning their master’s degrees.

Later in the day at 2:00 pm, Marta Tienda, a professor of sociology and public affairs will be addressing those who achieved the high honor of earning a doctoral degree.

On Saturday, December 19, ceremonies will resume at 10:00 am, with former MSU basketball star and current member of the Golden State Warriors Draymond Green addressing baccalaureate degree recipients.

Michigan State University will be live streaming each commencement ceremony. You can find a link right here or under the “Seen on 6 Section” of this website.