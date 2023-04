EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The It’s On Us Week of Action continued on MSU’s campus Tuesday.

The Obama administration started the week of action in 2014 to encourage campus communities to take a stand against sexual violence.

It’s a time to spread awareness in hopes of preventing sexual violence sexual assault stalking and relationship violence.

On Tuesday, they held a lunch and learn at Brody Hall to talk about creating boundaries.