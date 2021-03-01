Michigan State University lifts enhanced COVID-19 restrictions

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The enhanced social distancing directive at Michigan State University to slow the spread of COVID-19 is no longer in effect.

MSU officials say the final positivity rate for last week was less than 1% among participating students thus removing the restrictions ordered on January 30th.

The enhanced social distancing directive meant students needed to stay in their dorms or apartments and only leave for a few exceptions like seeking medical care or going to work.

Officials are still demanding all students living on campus or within East Lansing continue to observe local health orders and ordinances.