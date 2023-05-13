EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Saturday, 184 Michigan State University students became doctors.

It was a big day for the MSU College of Human Medicine students and their families as they filled the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The ceremony started at 1 p.m. and like each spring commencement this year, MSU leaders began with a moment of silence for the students killed in February’s on campus shooting.

For the students, their time at MSU has been anything but normal — going through not just a mass shooting but a pandemic.

Aron Sousa, dean of the MSU College of Human Medicine, says their time there has been challenging but as they’ll soon find out, it will all be worth it.

“It can be draining, tiring, exhilarating, occasionally terrifying, and hopefully just as often joyous. The graduates here before me know those terrors and hopefully have seen some of the joy that comes from being someone’s doctor. It’s a great honor to be someone’s physician,” Sousa said.

Saturday was the last day for graduation ceremonies at MSU. University leaders say close to 10,000 students in total graduated.