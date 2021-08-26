Michigan State University move in day, students plan to stay safe

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s move in day at Michigan State University and several students and their parents are making their first real trip to campus.

6 news was on their campus today and saw several parents and students moving in, taking photos and some strolling around. With this being the first time back on campus in over year, some students say they plan on taking proper precautions to avoid catching COVID-19.

Just last month, MSU announced all students are required to be vaccinated against the virus COVID-19 before returning to campus.

Students like Hayden Connor-Kuntz made sure he was fully vaccinated before MSU made it a requirement. Kuntz spent his entire freshmen year taking virtual classes, and he says he’s looking forward to attending games, and making friends.

Despite things somewhat returning to normal, the MSU student says he doesn’t plan to let his guard down.

‘Well I’m vaccinated and I plan on wearing a mask inside and in all indoor things and I’ll probably wear one in the stadium just to be safe,” said Connor-Kuntz, sophomore at MSU.

His father says he made sure he had conversations about safety on campus.

“I think there is balance between getting back to normal and also taking the extra steps to making sure that folks are safe,” said Quentin Paul Kuntz, Hayden’s father.

Now move in day at MSU actually last 4 days as students were forced to make appointments before bringing their stuff in.