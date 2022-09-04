EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police and Public Safety are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning.

Police were called to east Bogue St. and south Wilson Rd. near the University’s Veterinary Medical Center.

Officers said an extensive search with a K-9 was unsuccessful.

Police say there are looking for a man and woman believed to be involved in the robbery.

The man is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall and was wearing dark clothing with a long sleeve hoodie that covered his face.

The woman is described at 5-feet 5-inches tall and was wearing dark clothing with her hair up in a bun.

Police said they may have left heading north towards the Wharton Center.

According to a Facebook post from MSUPD, they are continuing to investigate.