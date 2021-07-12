Michigan State University Police seeking help in indecent exposure case

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The MSU Police are asking the public to identify the individual in the images below.

The subject is believed to have information in an incident exposure case.

The MSU Police did not say that this man is a suspect in their case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Schroeder at 517-432-6102 or SchroederA@police.msu.edu.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting MSUPD to CRIMES (274637), or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP (7867).