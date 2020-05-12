Michigan State University prepping for virtual graduation

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced schools to cancel graduation.

Some schools will hold a virtual graduation. Michigan State University is working hard to make sure the technology is secure and will not crash.

Michael Zakhem works in the IT department at MSU he says, “we plug into the platform and our feed goes out to the internet and it cuts down on the ability for anyone to hack and were controlling what gets broadcast and not just inviting a whole bunch of people.”

The MSU music department made changes to how they will perform music at the ceremony.

The Dean of The College of Music says, “our contribution to the music was to start off with the MSU fight song which was recorded by the MSU symphony, individually in their bedrooms, their dining rooms, their living rooms and their kitchens.”

Brandon Rose was nominated by his graduating class to give the student address, although he will not be on stage in front of a crowd he is still excited the university made this happen.

Rose says, “its a little different but it makes me feel included, and I think that’s what people who have the opportunity to record this song feel, it gives all of us the opportunity to kinda be acknowledged.”