Michigan State University remembers Eli Broad

FILE – In thisSept. 16, 2015 file photo Eli Broad poses for a photo at his museum, “The Broad” in downtown Los Angeles. The billionaire-philanthropist announced Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, he is passing on responsibility for The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation to its president, Gerun Riley. The foundation has a $2.5 billion endowment. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — From the Eli and Edythe Art Musuem to Michigan State Universtiy’s Broad College of Business, Eli Broad philanthropic legacy in Mid-Michigan will always be remembered.

“Eli broad has had an extraordinary impact at Michigan State University,” said President of MSU, Samuel Stanley Jr.

An impact not only in this community but all over the word.

“A great loss to our nation but someone who has an amazing legacy and I think has done so much and he will be remembered for all the right things,” said Stanley.

Broad passed away at the age of 87, and left what many describe as an “amazing legacy.” He founded 2 fortune 500 companies in the real estate and life insurance business.

“He cared so much about Michigan State University. Both he and Edythe of course were alums, and I think their commitment both ran very strong.”

The billionaires’ donations have led to the establishment of the College of Business and the art museum in East Lansing, which are both named after him. Stanley describes Broad as gracious.

His love for the arts, business world, education, and more transformed many communities.

“In doing so they really transformed the arts landscape in the region, and really in the state of Michigan for good,” said Morgan Butts, Director of Communications for the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum.

“The support he gave to support professors to support the buildings has made an extraordinary difference of course,” said Stanley.

Stanley says MSU will keep Broad’s legacy alive.

“We’ll continue I think to push the kind of excellence he was looking for,” said Stanley.

“Mr. Broad was committed to ensuring that the arts are accessible as possible to as many people as possible and feel as though it’s our responsibility to carry that legacy forward,” said Butts.

Broad leaves behind his wife and two sons. The museum and MSU will release how they plan to honor him in the coming days but for now, he will be remembered with his name on the streets and buildings in East Lansing.