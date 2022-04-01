EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Science Festival is officially back in business beginning Friday, April 1.

The free festival will take place all month long, and wrap up on April 30.

This year, the festival will feature events taking place online and in person across the state of Michigan.

Officials say the event will recognize how science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) impact our everyday lives.

There will be a wide variety of topics at the festival including astronomy, music, chemistry, microbiology and more.

Scientists and educators across the state say they are excited to share their experiences with science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.

You can find the full schedule of events by clicking here.