Michigan State University students respond to Pres. Stanley’s request to study remotely

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley, Jr. is asking most undergraduate students who planned to live in campus dorms this fall to stay home and continue their education remotely.

MSU Junior Nick Beculheimer said he moved onto campus just two days ago. He was hired as an Intercultural Aide, which means his room and board are covered, but now that’s all up in the air.

“Without residents, we can’t do anything, especially since ICAs are based around building community in which, there won’t be one,” Beculheimer said.

That means if students follow President Stanley’s request to stay home instead of living on campus, Beculheimer could be out of not only a job but his housing as well.

“Two weeks before the semester starts and sort of getting in the heat of everything, I’m sort of lost for where I could go. Maybe living in my fraternity, maybe bumming on a friend’s couch. Everything is just… however it goes,” Beculheimer said.

He added that the email was confusing because it seemed very open-ended and didn’t explicitly state if the request would be enforced. The email reads in part:

“effective immediately, we are asking undergraduate students who planned to live in our residence halls this fall to stay home and continue their education with MSU remotely. While a vast majority of our classes already were offered in remote formats, we will work the next two weeks to transition those that were in-person or hybrid to remote formats.”

The university is also encouraging off-campus students to consider staying home as well if it’s a safer place for them.

“With the COVID cases increasing and stuff, I think that [students] will take this very seriously,” MSU Sophomore Troy Herd said.

“I understand the university’s decision. I kind of wish they would have told us a couple days before they had us move in,” Beculheimer said.

The letter mentioned that refunds or credits will be issued to individuals who have already paid for the fall semester, but didn’t go into detail about how those refunds would be issued, if they’ll cover just tuition, just housing, or both. Stanley wrote that the university has more decisions to make in the coming days and that additional information will be shared as soon as possible.

MSU undergraduate classes will begin remotely on Sept. 2.

The full letter sent out by President Stanley can be found here.