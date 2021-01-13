Michigan State University study says number of people suffering extreme drought will double

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is now leading a new global research effort to offer the first worldwide view of how climate change could affect water availability and drought severity in the future.

Officials say… new research shows populations facing extreme drought could more than double from three percent to seven percent in the near future.

The research team is also projecting a large reduction in natural land water storage in two-thirds of the world.

Officials say, this new research is based on a set of 27 global climate-hydrological model simulations that span 125 years.