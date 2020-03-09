Michigan State University to host conversation on modern-day agriculture

In honor of Michigan Food & Agriculture Month and National Agriculture Month, Michigan State University (MSU) AgBioResearch is hosting a public discussion exploring modern-day farming and what the agriculture industry looks like today.

The event is this Friday March 13, 2020 at noon at the University Club of Michigan State University in the Fireplace Room located at 3435 Forest Rd in Lansing. It should end around 1:15 p.m

Registration is limited to 63 people

Panelists scheduled to serve at the event include: