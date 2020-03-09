Michigan State University to host conversation on modern-day agriculture

In honor of Michigan Food & Agriculture Month and National Agriculture Month, Michigan State University (MSU) AgBioResearch is hosting a public discussion exploring modern-day farming and what the agriculture industry looks like today.
The event is this Friday March 13, 2020 at noon at the University Club of Michigan State University in the Fireplace Room located at 3435 Forest Rd in Lansing. It should end around 1:15 p.m
Registration is limited to 63 people
Panelists scheduled to serve at the event include:
- Naim Edwards, MSU Extension Specialist for the MSU-Detroit Partnership for Food Learning & Innovation
- Jeff Sandborn, corn, soybean and wheat farmer from Portland, Michigan, District Manager for Michigan Farm Bureau, and graduate of MSU’s ag-tech crop production program
- Alison Sklarcyzk, co-owner of Sklarczyk Seed Farm in Johannesburg, Michigan and graduate of MSU’s Department of Animal Science
- Ben Sklarcyzk, co-owner of Sklarczyk Seed Farm and graduate of MSU’s agribusiness program