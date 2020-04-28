Michigan State University using vaporized hydrogen peroxide for decontamination process

Most personal protective equipment is thrown away after each use, but now Michigan State University has a solution.

The school is using vaporized hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate PPE and they can clean up to 6,700 items a day.

The university calls this process safe and effective. Vaporized hydrogen peroxide can be used safely on N-95 masks, goggles, gowns, face shields, and other safety gear.

University Veterinarian Claire Hankenson says, “this formula that we use throughout our animal facilities is vaporized and put into a droplet formation fogs into a room and let it sit for several hours and we exhaust it and put it out of the space it also breaks down into water and oxygen so its really safe as a chemical process.”

MSU says the cleaning takes six hours and once finished health care workers and first respondents must use specific procedures to limit cross contamination.