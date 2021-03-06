Michigan State University will be closer to ‘normal’ for 2021-22 school year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University will have 75 percent of its undergraduate classes in person next year, the school announced on Friday.

More students will live on campus this fall, students will be back in the classroom and spectators will be back in stadiums — at what levels, the school is still not sure, but it’s a step forward toward the end of the pandemic.

Tens of thousands of MSU students were forced into a school year that was anything but normal over the past nine months. Online classes, mandatory quarantines and a loss of sense of community were just a few of the many tough situations they faced.

But as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues, spokesperson Emily Guerrant says the school will be much closer to normal next year than they are right now. She says generally between 80 and 85 percent of classes are held in person, so 75 percent isn’t far off pace.

It is expected students will need to get tested for Covid-19 prior to returning to campus, but it’s unknown at this time what those requirements will look like as state guidelines continue to change.