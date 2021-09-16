Michigan State University will no longer notify students of COVID cases

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University will no longer be sending students notices if COVID-19 cases are detected in a classroom.
“The practice of the provost’s office sending general classroom case notifications was not part of a formal policy and the notices were separate from the university’s contact-tracing efforts,” said MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen.
“MSU discontinued general COVID-19 case notifications for classrooms, in part, because these notifications are not recognized by public health officials and we now have a publicly available university COVID-19 dashboard.”
The Office of the University Physician will notify those “identified as close contacts” if COVID-19 is detected.