Michigan State University will no longer notify students of COVID cases

A face mask on the Sparty statue inside the the Michigan State University Student Union is seen on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Students at Michigan universities are receiving emails from their schools welcoming them back for the fall, but a cloud of concern is hovering because of the coronavirus pandemic. To go online or to come in person has been the debate, but since Michigan State University announced Tuesday it will go online for the next semester, the debate is reaching a fever pitch. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University will no longer be sending students notices if COVID-19 cases are detected in a classroom.

“The practice of the provost’s office sending general classroom case notifications was not part of a formal policy and the notices were separate from the university’s contact-tracing efforts,” said MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen.

“MSU discontinued general COVID-19 case notifications for classrooms, in part, because these notifications are not recognized by public health officials and we now have a publicly available university COVID-19 dashboard.”

The Office of the University Physician will notify those “identified as close contacts” if COVID-19 is detected.