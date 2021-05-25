Michigan State women’s basketball commemorates George Floyd

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Today marks exactly one year since the death of George Floyd. Floyd was the black man who died after an officer knelt on Floyd’s neck, and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd’s death sparked racial injustice protests against police brutality in the United States and overseas.

People across the country and globally are coming together to commemorate his life.

The Michigan State Women’s Basketball team is showing their solidarity by wearing shirts that say “Our Black Students Matter.”

The basketball teams stated, “Today we took time to remember him and other people of color who have had their lives unjustly taken from them. Today and every day, we will continue our commitment to racial, and social justice.”