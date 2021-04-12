Michigan State’s Aaron Henry declares for NBA draft, again

Michigan State’s Aaron Henry (0) drives near teammate Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as UCLA’s Mac Etienne (12) and Johnny Juzang (3) defend during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For the second year in a row Michigan State junior forward Aaron Henry has decided to test the NBA waters by declaring for this year’s NBA draft and it looks like this time around it’s the real deal.

Henry announced his decision on his social media pages, like Twitter and Instagram, early Monday afternoon and he does plan to sign with an agent.

“I’ve spent three great years in East Lansing and my teammates are my brothers,” said Henry in a statement that was released by Michigan State basketball. “We’ve shared a lot of highs and some lows too and I would not want to experience them with anyone but the guys who have been on this team during my time here.”

Best of luck to our guy @hennny11, who will declare for the 2021 NBA Draft 💚🏀 pic.twitter.com/po7c9o7n60 — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) April 12, 2021

The 6-foot-6, 210 pound wing from Indianapolis led the Spartans in five different categories this past season averaging 15.4 points a game, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals.

In August of 2020 Henry decided to come back for his junior season at MSU when he withdrew his name from the draft and his decision to stay was based on putting himself in the best situation possible. He didn’t want to rush into a professional career. Now with another year with Tom Izzo under his belt, Henry is projected to be a late first-round pick or early second-round selection.

When Henry was debating whether to stay, or go, last season this what Izzo had to say about his future career as a pro.

“Aaron legitimately is a guy that the NBA has an interest in,” said Izzo. “There’s no question.”



