Michigan Strategic Fund to provide recovery around the state

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Strategic Fund today approved a broad range of initiatives, business expansions and community revitalization projects to drive the economic recovery of Michigan’s businesses and communities and position the state for future prosperity, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced today.

“Today’s MSF actions build on our efforts to deploy every resource available to support Michigan’s businesses, communities and residents as they work to economically recover from the COVID-19 virus,” said MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton.

With today’s announcement, the MEDC has deployed 14 response programs in the past two months to support small businesses, communities, entrepreneurs and workers in all corners of Michigan in combatting the economic impacts of COVID-19, providing support for more than 2,700 companies and helping retain more than 11,000 jobs for Michigan workers. These programs have reached all 83 counties in the state, assisting businesses across a range of industries, including food service, retail, healthcare, construction and professional services, among others.

MSF Awards $950,000 to Continue Driving Commercialization of University Technologies

In support of the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, MSF also awarded $950,000 to Michigan Translational Research and Commercialization (MTRAC) Programs across the state. MTRAC programs supported by the MSF today include:

MTRAC supports the acceleration of technology transfer from Michigan higher education institutions, nonprofit research centers and hospital systems for commercialization of competitive-edge technologies in the key areas of agriculture-biology, advanced computing, advanced transportation, life sciences and advanced materials. The MTRAC program is supported by funds from the MSF and administered by the MEDC, with additional funding coming from partner institutions.