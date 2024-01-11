LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Supreme Court has made it easier for lawyers providing free legal services to clients to also provide limited financial support to those clients as well.

The new rule was adopted Wednesday by the court and was originally proposed by the State Bar of Michigan.

The new expectation is a “humanitarian exception.”

“The lawyer can assist the client with needs that frustrate the client’s access to the justice system in the specific matter for which the representation was undertaken, while still preserving the nature of the attorney-client relationship.,” the rule reads.

Lawyers would be allowed to provide financial assistance to pro bono clients in very limited ways, including providing motel expenses, transportation, clothing and food – as long as those expenses directly related to access to the specific court case.

Two justices dissented from the majority: Justices Brian Zahra and David Viviano. Justice Megan Cavanagh wrote a concurring opinion for the majority.

Zahra and Viviano argue the changes jeopardize the distance between attorney and client that is ethically established.

“Specifically, when an attorney is tasked with providing basic food and shelter needs, clear-eyed objectivity on the needs and status of the case, including the client’s prospects for success, may be undermined by personal attachment,” Zahra wrote.

Cavanagh disagreed with Zahra and Viviano’s believe the new rule could create unhealthy relationship.

“This exception will by its terms apply in rare cases—such as if the client’s presence is required at a multiday trial far from their home—the rule does not permit attorneys to subsidize client housing generally,” she wrote. “In sum, the modest nature of the permitted expenditures makes the rule amendment unlikely to create conflicts of interest or invite abuse.”