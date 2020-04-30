Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal of young murderer

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Supreme Court is refusing to hear the appeal of a man who killed a 19-year-old when he was 13-years-old.

The denial reads: “we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court.” A copy of the denial is listed in the bottom portion of this story.

Charles Lewis Jr. was 13 years old when he and his father took part in the murder of 19-year-old Shayla Johnson in 2010. Johnson was kidnapped and shot by a group of men in Lansing.

Lewis Jr. was convicted in the case and faced life in prison, but one judge gave him a second chance at freedom. The judge would decide if Lewis Jr. would stay behind bars once he reached at 21 and for how long, but that all depended on how well he behaved while in a rehabilitation program.

It turns out, Lewis Jr. did not follow proper guidelines and rules during his time in rehab.

In 2016, Lewis Jr. walked away from a job in Detroit and stole a car. It took police about two weeks to track Lewis down in Lansing. That was all after he admitted to drinking alcohol and submitting a fake urine sample for testing.

In 2017, Lewis Jr. went in front of the judge who offered him a second chance at freedom and was ultimately given a minimum of 25 years in prison before Judge George Economy. The judge said he gave Lewis several chances to show the courts that he could follow the rules, but Lewis failed to do so.

The defense attorney, Keith Watson, and prosecuting attorney, Steve Kwasnik, went back and forth during a long day in the court room with the defense arguing that the least culpable person in the 2010 murder was Charles Lewis Jr.

Judge George Economy thought otherwise.

In 2017 on that day in the court room, Lewis was then sentenced to 24 months in prison for possession of a firearm, up to 20 years for home invasion, a minimum of 20 years for assault during a robbery and 25-60 years for first-degree murder.