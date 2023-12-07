LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Should lawmakers have the right to adopt a law, and then change it without voters’ input? That’s what’s being discussed at the Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday.

This strategy is called “Adopt and Amend.” It means lawmakers would adopt a law–and then would change it, without voters’ feedback. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on whether or not that is Constitutional.

“Democracy must always exist; now, we have a right to disagree on things, but the process must be a fair process, and we must always abide by the Constitution,” said Chris White, Director of Restaurant Opportunities Center of Michigan.

In 2018, a Republican-led legislature adopted an incentive that would raise Michigan’s minimum wage to $12 an hour. But then, those lawmakers changed it by deciding the increase would not take effect until 2030. And they added that no changes could be decided on another ballot initiative.

Opponents say it takes power away from the people. “We’re very concerned about the rights of the people to petition being gutted and stripped away,” White said. “We feel the people have the right to direct democracy, and that was a violation of the Constitution.”

The minimum wage rose in more than half of states this year. Here’s where everything stands now. (Getty Images)

Supporters of “Adopt and Amend” call it simply another tool for lawmakers. “The Constitution is unambiguous that it doesn’t limit the legislature’s authority to adopt an initiative and amend it within the same legislative session, consistent with its power under Article 4,” said Eric Restuccia, Deputy Solicitor General for the Dept. of Attorney General.

Another point of contention is that the minimum wage should increase. Some businesses claim they won’t be able to afford it, while others claim $12 an hour is the minimum for a livable wage.

“You’re setting us up for poverty; you know, families can literally not feed their family, and people are literally becoming homeless from this crisis,” said Roquesha O’Neal, a restaurant worker for 30 years.

The Supreme Court’s decision on “Adopt and Amend” is expected to come in the next few months.