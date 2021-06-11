Michigan Supreme Court orders the state to certify Unlock Michigan’s petition

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Today, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the Board of State Canvassers needs to certify Unlock Michigan’s petition.

The Board only has the power to look into whether the petition created has been signed by the necessary number of qualified voters.

There were some claims that Unlock Michigan attained signatures illegally, but investigating how the signatures were obtained is beyond the scope of the Board’s authority.

The Bureau of Elections has said that there more than enough valid signatures.

The Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling comes after the Board refused to certify the Unlock Michigan.

In response, Keep Michigan Safe will file a motion of their own.

“The decision by the Michigan Supreme Court doesn’t just allow Unlock Michigan’s illegally gathered signatures to count but will allow every future ballot proposal campaign to collect signatures illegally,” said Chris Trebilcock, an attorney with Clark Hill PLC, and an attorney for Keep Michigan Safe. “The door is now wide open for the upcoming Republican voter suppression ballot drive to engage in criminal activity to obtain signatures. We urge the court to reconsider its bare-bones decision and give the serious and far-reaching legal issues we raised careful consideration. I am not sure the dire consequences of this decision is appreciated.”