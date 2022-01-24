Michigan Supreme Court overturns requirements placing limits for petition signature gathering

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Supreme Court has overturned Public Act 608, which limited how Michigan residents could gather signatures for ballot initiatives.

That 2018 law required that no more than 15% of a petition’s signatures could come from any single voting district, forcing organizers to restrict where they collected those signatures. It also forced people gathering the signatures to indicate on the petition whether they are volunteers or being paid, and if they are paid, to file an affidavit with the state.

The League of Women Voters of Michigan and other groups filed a joint complaint in 2021 asking the Michigan Supreme Court to overturn Public Act 608. Today, the Michigan Supreme Court shot down on the 15% limitation on signatures on a petition and the affidavit requirement.

“By striking these measures down, the Court has reaffirmed that ‘all political power is inherent in the people,’ as stated in Michigan’s Constitution,” said Paula Bowman, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Michigan. “Petitioning is our most direct exercise of democracy, and we must protect it to ensure voters have their voices heard.”

“The Court’s decision today is a victory for voters,” said Christina Schlitt, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Michigan. “The extreme obstacles PA 608 posted would have prevented the will of the people from being carried out and would have silenced the voices of voters. Thank you to the Michigan Supreme Court for rightly striking down these problematic measures.”

If you would like to read the court’s decision attached is a PDF.