Michigan surpasses 700K cases of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Monday Michigan health officials reported 10,293 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths related to the virus. The numbers are a combined total from both Saturday and Sunday.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 702,499 and 16,239 deaths.

Today’s cases come as the Ingham County Health Department is strongly recommending that local schools avoid in-person instruction for students in grades 6-12 for the week of April 12.

The department says the one-week pause on in-person learning for middle and high school students should be combined with rapid testing for students who traveled during spring break.

“Looking at our percent positivity, case numbers and hospitalizations, I am deeply concerned,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “That said, looking at our vaccination rates I am really hopeful. We are at a turning point in the pandemic. By keeping students home from school an extra week and using rapid testing to screen travelers, we could turn the tide in our favor.”

COVID-19 increases informed the decision to issue the strong recommendation including:

Ingham County just observed its highest number of weekly COVID-19 deaths since January. Nine people died due to COVID-19 March 22-28. In the four weeks prior, there were two deaths per week on average.

The percent positivity rate is at 15.2%. This is the highest the county has seen since April 2020.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased roughly 300% in the past four weeks. There are currently 150 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ingham County.

NATIONALLY

A top U.S. public health official says young people are driving the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases, as the increasing rate of vaccination in older Americans is preventing the most serious cases among seniors.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a briefing Monday that “cases are increasing nationally, and we are seeing this occur predominately in younger adults.”

She cites the increasing spread of variants, but also a rise in youth sports and extracurricular activities as contributing to the steady increase in cases over the last four weeks.