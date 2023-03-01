GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has suspended the certificates of a driver education provider in Ionia County after an investigation discovered several violations.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of State said IDRIVE Academy LLC, owned by Brian and Jessica DeShane in Lyons, had its provider certificate suspended. Brian DeShane’s instructor certificate was also suspended. Both suspensions were effective Feb. 24.

MDOS is working on getting DeShane and IDRIVE Academy LLC’s certificates revoked, according to a news release.

The state said it started investigating IDRIVE Academy LLC after receiving a consumer complaint.

According to the state, the investigation found several violations, including exceeding the number of students allowed in a classroom, failing to provide integrated and related classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction, failing to provide the required behind-the-wheel instruction and hours of observation and misrepresenting the quantity and quality of instruction provided to students.

MDOS said those students who took courses at IDRIVE Academy LLC would not be able to receive certificates of completion but are encouraged to file a complaint online.