An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident – stock photo (Getty Images)

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a tree limb fell on their car, causing them to crash into a tree while driving, reports 6 News media partner MLive.

Landen Taggart of Dowagiac was driving on Peavine Street in south Dowagiac at around 4:29 p.m. on August 3 when a large tree limb fell on his car’s cab.

The limb damaged his car and spun into the road, causing Taggart to crash into a tree on the side of the road.

The fatal crash happened as severe thunderstorms swept through Michigan, knocking power out for more than 153,000 people.