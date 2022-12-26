SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WLNS) — A pileup of dozens of cars along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23 resulted in four deaths.

Among those killed was Webberville native Emma L. Smith. She was 19 years old.

Ohio natives Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59 of Napoleon and Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo were killed.

The name of the fourth person who died has not yet been released.

The crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.

At least 46 cars were involved.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that four died and many more were injured.

The weather was a factor in the crash.