LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A teen from Michigan has plead guilty to impersonating a firefighter and using a police radio/scanner in the commission of a felony, according to WHMI.

Ethyn Clark of Grand Blanc, 18, pretended to be a firefighter of the Brighton Area Fire Department, according to officials.

The Unadilla Township Police Department said Clark showed up at the scene of a residential garage fire on VanSyckle Court on Feb. 13.

He was wearing a yellow vest, a helmet and had a radio in hand. His car also had emergency lights and a siren.

According to police, Clark walked up to the firefighters while they were battling the flames and offered to help.

Clark has a history of impersonating emergency personnel, police said.

Clark is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Livingston County Circuit Court.