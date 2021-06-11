Michigan teenager receives surprise college scholarship

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but students in particular have faced a unique set of challenges.
But, after that difficult year, one local student got a happy surprise tonight.
The inclement weather was a challenge – for the eighth-grade graduation ceremony for Windemere Park Charter Academy, but it did go on as planned.
It included a surprise college scholarship announcement – for Camdyn Arnett.
She was chosen from among hundreds of applicants – to receive the $5,000 scholarship by virtue of her academic performance, vommunity involvement and a written essay.
Camdyn says she plans to pursue a career in acting.
