Michigan teenager receives surprise college scholarship

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but students in particular have faced a unique set of challenges.

But, after that difficult year, one local student got a happy surprise tonight.

The inclement weather was a challenge – for the eighth-grade graduation ceremony for Windemere Park Charter Academy, but it did go on as planned.

It included a surprise college scholarship announcement – for Camdyn Arnett.

She was chosen from among hundreds of applicants – to receive the $5,000 scholarship by virtue of her academic performance, vommunity involvement and a written essay.

Camdyn says she plans to pursue a career in acting.

6 News wishes her the best of luck.