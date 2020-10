LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting today, theaters in Michigan are able to reopen with extra precautions.

Other places are also able to reopen including, performance venues, ice rinks, arcades, and bowling alleys.

Celebration Cinemas are among those businesses that will open its doors today, including the Lansing location.

If you want to see a movie you’re encouraged you to buy your ticket online and you must wear a mask and practice social distancing.