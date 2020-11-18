Michigan to get $2.6 million from Apple iPhone throttling settlement

An Apple iPhone Xs Max (R) and iPhone Xs rest on a table during a launch event on September 12, 2018, in Cupertino, California. – New iPhones set to be unveiled Wednesday offer Apple a chance for fresh momentum in a sputtering smartphone market as the California tech giant moves into new products and services to diversify.Apple was expected to introduce three new iPhone models at its media event at its Cupertino campus, notably seeking to strengthen its position in the premium smartphone market a year after launching its $1,000 iPhone X. (Photo by NOAH BERGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read NOAH BERGER/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel and a group of more than 30 other attorney generals announced a $113 million settlement with Apple Inc. over the companies decision to slow down iPhones in 2016.

As a part of the settlement, Michigan will receive more than$2.6 million.

The AGs allege that Apple discovered battery issues were leading to the phones randomly shutting down. Rather than fix the issue or alert the customers, Apple released a software update in December 2016 that slowed down the iPhone in an effort to get the phone to stop shutting down.

This allowed Apple to profit by selling new phones to people who’s iPhones had intentionally been slowed down, the AGs also allege.

“Apple knowingly misled consumers and instead of disclosing the issue or even allowing simple battery replacements, Apple instead chose to implement a ‘fix’ that only created further issues for users and allowed the company to reap financial rewards of that deceit,” Nessel said. “I am grateful this resolution seeks to hold Apple accountable for its actions and requires the company to take measures to avoid this misleading practice going forward.”