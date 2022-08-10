If you test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, do you need to report it? (Photo: Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide 180,000 free COVID-19 testing kits to 36,000 households across Michigan.

The MDHHS and Rockefeller Foundation previously partnered to provide tests to households in certain zip codes.

“Testing remains both a critical and helpful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19, and reduces the risk of getting infected for our loved ones and neighbors,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive in a press release. “We encourage residents to take advantage of these free tests as many families get ready to head back to school. We are grateful for our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to ensure equitable access to tools that prevent COVID-19.”

Michiganders can order free tests by visiting AccessCovidTests.org. Those without internet can call 211 for assistance.

Residents can also find free at-home tests at participating libraries. Click here for a list of participating libraries.