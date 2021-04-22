Michigan to receive additional federal aid for vaccine effort

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco. San Francisco is the latest California city to temporarily shutter a mass vaccination site due to lack of vaccine, joining Los Angeles in pausing inoculations amid a national shortage. Officials said mass vaccinations are on hold at Moscone convention center for one week until supply ramps up. On Tuesday, Feb. 16 two new mass vaccination sites with doses from the federal government will open in Oakland and in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 200 federal personnel will be arriving in Michigan to assist three mass vaccination sites, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in a press release.

The federal workers came after Governor Whitmer requested aid from the federal government.

“We appreciate the support from our federal partners, especially adding additional boots on the ground to allow for more shots in arms more quickly,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the release.

“We are still fighting this virus, and we must continue masking up, socially distancing, washing our hands, and crucially, getting vaccinated. I will continue fighting to make sure Michigan gets the support it needs so we can get back to normal sooner.”

The workers are set to assist DeVos place in Grand Rapids, Ford Field in Detroit and TCF in Detroit.

The personnel will act in both clinical and non-clinical roles.

Their deployment is assisted by the Department of Defense, Coast Guard and US Forest Service.

“Getting shots into the arms of Michiganders as quickly as possible is essential to combating this pandemic. That is why I urged FEMA to support Governor Whitmer’s request for additional federal resources and personnel who can help administer more COVID-19 vaccines to folks all across our state. As Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, I’m focused on ensuring that Michigan has the resources needed to slow the spread and ensure vaccines are widely available in every community,” said U.S. Senator Gary Peters, Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“Even as more Michiganders get their shots – we’ll still need to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds to help prevent infections and save lives.”

The aid comes as Michigan reaches 6 million COVID-19 doses administered.