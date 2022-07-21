LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Whitmer signed legislation raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco in Michigan Thursday.

The legislation raises the minimum age to purchase products like cigarettes and vapes in Michigan from 18 to 21, in line with the federal Tobacco 21 law that was passed in 2019.

The package also revises the disbursement of proceeds from the tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Other legislation passed by Gov. Whitmer Thursday includes House Bill 5166, which enables the chief medical executive to expand access to opioid antagonists for individuals experiencing an opioid overdose.

Gov. Whitmer also passed bills that update divorce filing proceedings and raise district court judge salaries.

Additional legislation passed Thursday updates the law to add organized retail crime as an offense that can be considered racketeering.