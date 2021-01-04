Michigan tops 500,000 COVID-19 cases, Governor Whitmer reacts

LANSING, Mi (WLNS) — Michigan has passed a grim milestone as it records more than half a million cases of COVID-19.

State health officials say there are now 502,119 confirmed cases of the disease in the Great Lakes State. That’s about 5% of the population, or 1 out of every 20 Michiganders.

More than 12,000 people in Michigan have also died related to the virus.

The Governor reacted to the news today in a statement, saying in part, “We must remember that it will take some time for the vaccine to be widely available to all Michiganders and until then we must continue to do our part to keep ourselves and our fellow Michiganders safe.”

The Governor also encouraged people to wear face masks and continue social distancing. She went on to say, “We still need our leaders in Washington to pass a relief bill that includes federal funding for states to fund crucial services like police and fire, emergency responders, Medicaid, higher education, and more.” The Governor added that she will keep lobbying Congress until that happens.



