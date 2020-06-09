Michigan tops 59,000 in COVID-19 totals with 25 new deaths reported today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 59,107 cases of COVID-19 with 5,698 deaths.

There are 108 new cases and 25 new deaths reported today.

While the death toll has been dropping since the end of May, a report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota warns the pandemic that has already killed more than 230,000 people likely won’t be contained for two years.

This week, Michigan restaurants were given the green light to re-open on Monday and many are implementing social distancing guidelines to limit capacity indoors.

To date 851,587 tests have been administered.

That’s 85,196 tests per 1,000,000 residents and means that approximately 0.85% of Michigan’s population has been tested for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the state reported 72 percent of those who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Michigan recovered from the virus. The number of persons recovered on June 5, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to May 6, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.The fatality rate currently stands at 9.7%, with more