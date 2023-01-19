LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s unemployment rate maintained a stable rate through December.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 4.3 percent, according to data released on Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

While unemployment was unchanged over the month, there was a workforce reduction of 1,000 people.

“Michigan’s 2022 labor market continued to show improvement, with an annual jobless rate only 0.2 percentage points above the 2019 pre-pandemic annual rate,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “Annual payroll jobs also advanced notably over the year.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. jobless rate went down by one-tenth of a percentage point between November and December to reach 3.5 percent.

For more information on Michigan labor statistics and data, you can view the full release by the state here.