Michigan United picks new Executive Director

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan United, the state`s largest community organization, will officially announce and welcome in its new Executive Director, Ken Whittaker.

After a six-month search, Whittaker will officially take over and replace Ryan Bates who is leaving after many years.

Officials with the organization say, Whittaker has risen all the way from being a volunteer, to now the organization’s director of movement politics.

Officials say, the Detroit native beat out dozens of applicants and will now use his vision to fight for workers rights and criminal justice reform.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Zoom.