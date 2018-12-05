News

Michigan wants farms to give up free but risky natural gas

By:

Posted: Dec 05, 2018 03:30 PM EST

Updated: Dec 05, 2018 03:31 PM EST

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- - The state of Michigan is urging farmers to give up free natural gas.
  
The Michigan Agency for Energy says 129 properties, mostly in the center of the state, are tapping into natural gas wells or pipelines for free. But the state says there are risks, especially if there's a leak. The lines don't give off a rotten egg smell that warns people about a problem.
  
The state also says unprocessed gas can damage appliances and potentially cause fires. The energy agency is offering up to $1,500 to replace appliances that may have been damaged by unregulated gas. Farm owners must show that they've signed up with a utility or are using propane or pellets. The incentive ends December 17th.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local