Michigan wants farms to give up free but risky natural gas
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- - The state of Michigan is urging farmers to give up free natural gas.
The Michigan Agency for Energy says 129 properties, mostly in the center of the state, are tapping into natural gas wells or pipelines for free. But the state says there are risks, especially if there's a leak. The lines don't give off a rotten egg smell that warns people about a problem.
The state also says unprocessed gas can damage appliances and potentially cause fires. The energy agency is offering up to $1,500 to replace appliances that may have been damaged by unregulated gas. Farm owners must show that they've signed up with a utility or are using propane or pellets. The incentive ends December 17th.
Previous
Line 5 anchor supports
Next
Ex-Michigan State player sentenced in...
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Sex assault survivors can track case progress online
A new database is gradually being rolled out across the state, starting in Southwest Michigan.Read More »
-
When you should expect to see legal pot shops here in Mid-Michigan
Recreational marijuana is officially legal tomorrow, but if you want to visit a dispensary, you...Read More »
-
Grand Rapids police chief quitting after more than 4 years
City Manager Mark Washington says Rahinsky has made the Grand Rapids police department a "model...Read More »