Michigan weightlifter punches ticket to Tokyo Olympics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan native will be competing in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Kate Nye, 22, of Berkley, will represent the United States in weightlifting, the team announced today.

Nye was the 2019 IWF world champion, the 2019 IWF junior world champion, and currently holds a junior world record and nine American records, a Team USA release said.

This has been an especially difficult year for Nye. She’s been very open about her battle with mental health and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She almost walked away from the sport:

“There were times that, you know, quitting was in my mind,” Nye told News 8 in a Zoom call Wednesday. “And that’s insane from someone that has worked so hard to get to the Olympics. And I was struggling so badly that I was wasn’t sure if I wasn’t going to make it. But now I have come to appreciate weightlifting more than ever and I love it more than ever and I am so excited.”

She used to work out alone in her garage, but recently found some support with a coach in Georgia. She is now splitting her time between there and Michigan.

Team USA said the team of eight, four men and four women, will soon be traveling to Honolulu, Hawaii, to train.