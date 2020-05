The Wendy’s Company announced plans today to launch its breakfast menu across the U.S. system in 2020. The menu features signature items including the Breakfast Baconator®, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

TMZ is reporting that some Wendy’s locations are removing burgers from their menu due to “issues with their meat processing supplier.”

In Michigan, Wendy’s locations are not pulling beef items off of their menus, but are reporting effects of supply-chain shortages of beef. They have not confirmed plans to stop selling burgers in Michigan.