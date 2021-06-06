Michigan Wheat Program Virtual Summer Field Day: Final Call

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This coming Wednesday, June 9th from 8 to 10am the Michigan Wheat Program will hold its traditional summer field day.
A few weeks ago the wheat check-off board decided to move the event to be all-virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a great program lined up and our researchers will have excellent pictures and videos to illustrate the results of their current research trials that are being funded by wheat check-off dollars,” said Bill Hunt, chairman of the nine-member Michigan Wheat Program board and a wheat farmer from Davison.
The full agenda for the two-hour, free, online field day includes:
Welcome to Michigan Wheat’s Fabulous Field Day (8 a.m.)
Terry Henne, WSGW Radio
Brian Horgan, Department Chair, MSU Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences
Research Presentations
Dr. Christy Sprague – Weed Control in Wheat
Manni Singh – Seed Placement Accuracy Matters in Wheat
Dr. Marty Chilvers, Martin Nagelkirk – Disease Management
Dennis Pennington – Harvesting High-Quality Grain
Lacie Thomas, Dr. Kurt Steinke – Start Right to Finish Well: Wheat Grain and Straw Production
Dr. Eric Olson – Identifying the Best Wheat Variety for Your Farm
Michigan Wheat Surprise Announcement
Dennis Pennington, MSU Wheat Specialist and
Jody Pollok-Newsom, MI Wheat Program Executive Director
Credits and Wrap Up (10 a.m.)
2 RUP and 2 CCA credits for the program are available at close, but only to participants utilizing the Michigan Wheat Program Zoom platform.
You can register for the event by going to www.miwheat.org and clicking on the Summer Field Day registration information under the “What’s Hot” column on the home page.
Alternatively, growers may also register by calling 1-888-WHEAT01.
All registrants will receive log-in information and instructions for joining the 2021 Virtual Field Day prior to the event.