Michigan Wheat Program Virtual Summer Field Day: Final Call

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This coming Wednesday, June 9th from 8 to 10am the Michigan Wheat Program will hold its traditional summer field day.

A few weeks ago the wheat check-off board decided to move the event to be all-virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a great program lined up and our researchers will have excellent pictures and videos to illustrate the results of their current research trials that are being funded by wheat check-off dollars,” said Bill Hunt, chairman of the nine-member Michigan Wheat Program board and a wheat farmer from Davison.



The full agenda for the two-hour, free, online field day includes:

Welcome to Michigan Wheat’s Fabulous Field Day (8 a.m.)

Terry Henne, WSGW Radio

Brian Horgan, Department Chair, MSU Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences

Research Presentations

Dr. Christy Sprague – Weed Control in Wheat

Manni Singh – Seed Placement Accuracy Matters in Wheat

Dr. Marty Chilvers, Martin Nagelkirk – Disease Management

Dennis Pennington – Harvesting High-Quality Grain

Lacie Thomas, Dr. Kurt Steinke – Start Right to Finish Well: Wheat Grain and Straw Production

Dr. Eric Olson – Identifying the Best Wheat Variety for Your Farm

Michigan Wheat Surprise Announcement

Dennis Pennington, MSU Wheat Specialist and

Jody Pollok-Newsom, MI Wheat Program Executive Director

Credits and Wrap Up (10 a.m.)

2 RUP and 2 CCA credits for the program are available at close, but only to participants utilizing the Michigan Wheat Program Zoom platform.

You can register for the event by going to www.miwheat.org and clicking on the Summer Field Day registration information under the “What’s Hot” column on the home page.

Alternatively, growers may also register by calling 1-888-WHEAT01.

All registrants will receive log-in information and instructions for joining the 2021 Virtual Field Day prior to the event.