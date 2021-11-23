Michigan to get more infrastructure funds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan expects to get more federal funds to fix the roads and bridges.

The new move is part of the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

“Right now, we have a historic opportunity to put Michiganders first and use the billions in funding we are expected to receive under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to ensure every community has safe, smooth roads and bridges,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “With this executive directive, we are getting ready to build up local roads and bridges across Michigan, create thousands of good-paying jobs for Michiganders, and ensure small businesses, downtowns, and neighborhoods have the high-quality, reliable infrastructure to rely on as we usher in a new era of prosperity for our state. I look forward to working with the legislature to invest these dollars and get the job done.”

Michigan plans to prioritize in-state businesses to fix the state’s infrastructure and focus to make the state’s roads and bridges more resilient to flooding.

“Everyone in Michigan is well-aware of the need to fix our roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure,” said Doug Stockwell, Business Manager of Operating Engineers 324. “And now the federal government has joined Michigan in dedicating the financial investment to make it happen. Effective and efficient construction requires good planning, quality materials, and a highly-skilled workforce like the members of Operating Engineers 324. Governor Whitmer’s Executive Directive will make sure the planning stage is done correctly, setting Michigan residents up for better roads, bridges, and quality jobs.”

The build-back Michigan agenda will also help communities build electric vehicle chargers statewide.

“A bipartisan coalition passed the once-in-a-generation infrastructure plan in Washington, and the Detroit Regional Chamber urges leaders in Lansing to address the state’s long-term needs with bipartisan cooperation,” said Brad Williams, Vice President of Government Relations for the Detroit Regional Chamber. “Strategically investing in roads, bridges, broadband, and sustainable resiliency will position Michigan businesses, Michigan workers, and Michigan’s economy to thrive in the global marketplace.”

