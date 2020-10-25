Michigan Wolverines hit the gridiron against Minnesota

<<<<You can watch this game now live on ABC, this post will be updated on wlns.com
MINNESOTA (WLNS)– Big Ten football is back, and for the Michigan Wolverines, that means a Fight for the Little Brown Jug and a date with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The Wolverines started off slow, picking up one first down before stalling out short of mid-field. That led to a blocked punt on fourth down, setting Minnesota up for an instant Red Zone chance.
They cashed on in on a quick pass 14-yard pass, giving the Golden Gophers the quick 7-0 lead.
That didn’t get the Wolverines down. On the first play of the next drive, Sophomore Running back Zach Charbonett took a hand-off 70-yards for a Michigan Score, evening the score at 7-7.
Michigan took the lead 14-7 with seven minutes to go in the first, following a sack-fumble recovery for a touchdown. Minnesota returned fire, chipping in a field goal after stalling on the 2-yard-line, making the score 14-10.
A big kick return following the field goal, set up a quick touchdown pass from QB Joe Milton to Ben Mason, extending the Wolverine lead 21-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Minnesota closed the gap following a 16-yard touchdown run by Mohamed Ibraham. With less than 10 Minutes to go in the half, Michigan has the 21-17 lead.
The Wolverines will play host to the Michigan State Spartans next week on Halloween Saturday, Kick off is set for Noon on Fox.
The Spartans lost the season’s opening game to the Rutgers 38-27 following a game full of turnovers.