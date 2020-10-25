Michigan Wolverines hit the gridiron against Minnesota

FILE- In an April 13, 2019, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks out with players during the team’s annual spring NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Harbaugh seems to be set up for success at Michigan in his fifth season, leading a program that is a popular choice to win the Big Ten. “That’s where I would pick us,” Harbaugh said. Some are predicting the Wolverines will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff to give them a chance to win a national championship for the first time since 1997. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

MINNESOTA (WLNS)– Big Ten football is back, and for the Michigan Wolverines, that means a Fight for the Little Brown Jug and a date with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Wolverines started off slow, picking up one first down before stalling out short of mid-field. That led to a blocked punt on fourth down, setting Minnesota up for an instant Red Zone chance.

They cashed on in on a quick pass 14-yard pass, giving the Golden Gophers the quick 7-0 lead.

Tanner connects with Ko as the senior tight end scores the first TOUCHDOWN of the season from 14 yards out! #MICHvsMINN pic.twitter.com/hdG2ZgMsvM — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) October 24, 2020

That didn’t get the Wolverines down. On the first play of the next drive, Sophomore Running back Zach Charbonett took a hand-off 70-yards for a Michigan Score, evening the score at 7-7.

We’re all tied up, 7-7. https://t.co/HEciJc8N80 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 24, 2020

Michigan took the lead 14-7 with seven minutes to go in the first, following a sack-fumble recovery for a touchdown. Minnesota returned fire, chipping in a field goal after stalling on the 2-yard-line, making the score 14-10.

A big kick return following the field goal, set up a quick touchdown pass from QB Joe Milton to Ben Mason, extending the Wolverine lead 21-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Minnesota closed the gap following a 16-yard touchdown run by Mohamed Ibraham. With less than 10 Minutes to go in the half, Michigan has the 21-17 lead.

The Wolverines will play host to the Michigan State Spartans next week on Halloween Saturday, Kick off is set for Noon on Fox.

The Spartans lost the season’s opening game to the Rutgers 38-27 following a game full of turnovers.