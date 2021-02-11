Michigan woman first in nation charged with misappropriating money designated for COVID medical provider relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The Justice Department released a statement today announcing that a Michigan woman has been indicted on allegations that she misappropriated government funds designated for medical aid providers treating patients suffering from COVID-19

Amina Abbas, of Taylor, MI was indicted on Wednesday for misappropriating the aforementioned funds for personal use.

This is the first indictment in the country for the intentional misuse of funds intended to provide relief to healthcare providers battling COVID-19.

The indictment alleges that “Abbas owned 1 on 1 Home Health (1 on 1), which she had closed in early 2020 after Medicare issued an overpayment demand for $1,619,967.08 because 1 on 1 had submitted claims for patients who did not qualify for home health services. According to the indictment, 1 on 1, which was never operational during the pandemic, received approximately $37,656.95 designated for the medical treatment and care of COVID-19 patients. Abbas then allegedly misappropriated the funds by issuing checks to her family members for personal use. “

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.