FENTON, Mich (WLNS) — A woman in Fenton has more than 300 flags in her yard to honor some of the victims of the COVID-19 crisis.

She’s a nurse and didn’t want to be identified or shown on camera. She says each flag represents a life that was cut short from the virus Genesee County.

She hopes this display will help people understand that the Coronavirus impacts people right here in mid-Michigan.